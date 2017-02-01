Life Skills Winter Ball hosted by Bear Creek Secondary School
Education assistant Michele Russell and Rachel Bertram take to the dance floor during Wednesday's annual Life Skills Winter Ball. This year nearly 300 life skills students from 23 schools from across the region took part in the event, which was hosted by Bear Creek Secondary School.
