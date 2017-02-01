A little more winter to control in Barrie today.

The forecast is for flurries with a risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Wind will become west at 20 kilometres an hour, gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of -1 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday night will have more flurries, with the risk of snow squalls. Wind northwest at 20 km/h will become light after midnight, with a low of -11 C.

City crews began plowing Barrie's priority roads at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and are to continue until complete today. A salt run followed, starting at 4 a.m.

Daytime plowing operations on secondary roads started at 8 a.m., and sanding operations will begin after plowing is complete.

Priority sidewalk clearing began at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue today until complete.

Residential sidewalk plowing and sanding started at 4 a.m., and will continue until 4 p.m.

As per the Overnight Parking Bylaw, on-street parking is not permitted from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other Barrie streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1s through March 31. This ensures the city can completely clear streets of snow and that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

For up-to-date information on winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.