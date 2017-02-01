MIDHURST – No size is too small to help solve Simcoe County's affordable housing shortage.

Tiny homes, shipping containers, house conversions and modular designs were just some of the options presented at Wednesday's innovations forum on affordable housing.

“Affordable housing isn't just a big-city problem,” said Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall. “It's not. It's small town rural Ontario, it's towns and it's townships as well. It's everywhere the county services. It's a huge conversation.”

The county's waiting list, including Barrie and Orillia, is 3,100 families or individuals - and that's for rent-geared to income social housing in the non-profit sector as well as Simcoe County Housing Corp. properties.

Wednesday's forum offered possible solutions, including Tiny House Construction Company.

Tiny houses on trailers are 300 square feet and smaller, 8.5 feet wide and 13.5 feet tall, and can also be used for outdoor offices, art studios or cottage bunks.

“Usually if someone is living in these tiny houses, it's in a rural setting, on a farm or something like that,” said Peter Gillespie of Tiny House. “But it would be fantastic if we could bring it into a more urban setting, 10 or 15 minutes out of town, then you can get the Toronto commuter or the young couple or single in their 20s who can't afford anything in the city.”

Vic Matthews, Gillespie's partner, said it gives people more housing choices.

“Our tiny homes allow them to live year-round, and it gives somebody an option to buy and live in a place for $30,000 or $40,000,” he said.

“They are more affordable, but it's still a lot of money up front,” said Gillespie, a Toronto resident, noting the top price is $70,000.

Tiny House is in the pilot-program stage, so there's only one built; but its been on tour, at rural community shows, to test the market

“How would it be accepted before we dove right into it?” said Matthews, a Pickering resident. “That's why we're here today. To learn: is there a place for these. Is it an option?”

Greg Bishop, Simcoe County's general manager of social and community services, noted the county has a 10-year homeless and affordable housing plan which aims to build 2,685 units by 2024.

He said there are a number of ways those units can materialize, through second suites, rent supplements, home ownership down payment assistance, etc.

Building structure for rental development is in the mix as well.

“There's an interest in looking at innovation and different ways that we can build actual rental housing at a less expensive costs,” Bishop said, “and make it much more affordable from the development side of things.”

Marshall said 2,685 units are, during these 10 years, primarily based on federal and provincial government funding and programs that they provide, accompanied by some county money.

“One would argue that 2,685 in the County of Simcoe is not enough affordable housing over a 10-year period,” he said, “(but) given the current regulations in place, some of which are very prohibitive, 2,685 might in fact be a bridge too far for us to actually accomplish that.

“Today (Wednesday's forum) is about how do we accomplish the 2,685, how do we create some out-of-the box thinking, to take that 2,685 and double it, in that same time period.”

Marshall would like a county/private sector program that's unique and stand-alone.

“That will help us actually accelerate and deliver more affordable housing in a quicker fashion,” he said.

“My finding with the development community is if you can find a path forward that makes business sense to them, they'll work with you. That's who's in the room with us today to have that conversation.”

The Simcoe County Museum forum also dealt with funding alternatives, planning strategies and service delivery innovations for affordable housing.

