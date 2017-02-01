Colleges plead with province for funding

Ontario colleges are reaching the tipping point when it comes to underfunding, according to the president and CEO of Georgian College.

Alongside her colleagues from around the province, MaryLynn West-Moynes wants an urgent meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne to address a funding crisis which could balloon to a $1.9 billion cumulative shortfall by 2024-25.

A new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers indicates that shortfall is imminent unless actions are taken to change the current trends of revenues and expenses faced by Ontario colleges.

What's been happening, West-Moynes said, is that the demand for services at Ontario colleges have increased throughout the last decade, but funding has decreased, in real terms.

"Since 2008, we've increased our funding by about 6% per student. But at the same time, inflation has grown 10, almost 12%," West-Moynes explained. "When you compound that difference, we're looking at a 10% shortfall."

Georgian has been up to the challenge in meeting the funding reality, she added, but that's meant an increase in class sizes - by more than double in some cases - and a decrease in classroom hours per week. But the school has had to make up an $8 million funding shortfall in the last three years and is looking at a further $8 million deficit for 2017/18.

The students aren't suffering, yet, she said. But there is a worry high-quality programing is at risk.

"We're getting to the point where if we don't have additional funding, we can't continue the way we are," West-Moynes said. "Over time, you can keep cutting, but sooner or later you get to the point where there needs to be significant structural changes."

West-Moynes pointed to the inequality in tuition fees between universities and colleges in the province. Currently, tuition at an Ontario university is two times that of an Ontario college. However, the increase mandated by the province is the same percentage for both post-secondary streams; if tuition goes up 2% at Lakehead Orillia, it's also going up 2% at Georgian Orillia. But Lakehead's take is twice as much as Georgian's, which exacerbates the college's problems.

While Georgian has also re-evaluated its services offerings, she said, the school would have to consider how much longer it could operate in the seven communities it currently serves, if funding models were to remain the same.

The timing of the colleges' request and the PricewaterhouseCoopers report is slightly inconvenient, given the stern message from Ontario Minister of Advanced Education Deb Matthews last week, calling on college executives to go back to the drawing board in terms of proposed salary increases. What has been previously reported, West-Moynes said, is the high end of a pay scale which executives at Georgian were not going to approach.

She is cognizant of the optics of seeking more money when salary increases are being questioned, but argues the salaries of seven people at Georgian College - making up .001% of the budget - aren't going to change the funding crunch.

"I wish that our financial pressures were anywhere near that small," West-Moynes said. "I'm confident when we actually go public about where Georgian's salaries will land in the scale, that our community will see that we've been reasonable in our approach."

