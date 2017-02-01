No charges will be laid in connection with a Jan. 18 argument and physical altercation between a runner and a car passenger at a south-Barrie intersection.

City police identified the runner after a man was struck in the face through an open passenger car window that evening.

A car driven by the man's daughter was stopped for a sign at the corner of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road at 7:10 p.m. when a group of runners passed in front of the vehicle.

One of the runners stopped, police said, and began yelling at the car – so the passenger rolled down the window and exchanged a few angry words through the door window.

Police say a runner approached the car and the man was struck in the face through the open window.

Later a group of runners was found at the nearby Holly Community Centre and a photo of one runner was taken.

The male runner was identified and spoke to police. He confirmed a verbal altercation occurred at the side of the road, police said, but said when the male opened the car door to exit he pushed the door back and turned to leave, catching up with his running group.

This, police have determined, is when the car passenger was struck in the face - although not intentionally.

No one received injuries as a result of the incident, police said.