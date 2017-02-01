Catholic board announces top athletes

Catholic School Athletics of Simcoe County has announced its top male and female student-athletes of the month for January.

Tony Caietta, a Grade 12 student at Holy Trinity in Bradford, got the nod on the boys side, while Abby Dusome, a Grade 12 student at St. Theresa’s in Midland, picked up the honour for female athletes.

Caietta has participated in at least three sports per year. This year, he’s playing both basketball and volleyball, but also plans to represent the Tigers in track and field.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Tony for four years in track and field, volleyball and badminton.

He is a gifted, natural athlete,” said teacher-coach Anne Marie Nadon, who was also recently recognized by Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board for her exceptional athletic leadership.

Caietta was Holy Trinity’s athlete of the year in Grade 10 after qualifying for OFSAA regionals in both shot put and discus.

This year, Caietta was captain of the boys volleyball team and demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and athletic ability. On the basketball court, his coaches mention the depth of his growth over four solid years in the program, which has earned him a starting position.

It is Caietta’s positive attitude, passion for sport and ability to self-motivate that makes him a role model for his teammates and younger Tiger athletes, according to his coaches.

Caietta also displays remarkable leadership by participating in intramurals, the specialist high skills major program in health and wellness, and the spirit assembly crew. His enthusiasm is contagious at assemblies as he continually demonstrates what it means to be a Tiger.

Dusome has made an impact on St. Theresa’s Thunder athletics since the beginning of her high-school career. A strong and determined multi-sport athlete, she has demonstrated success in more than different high school sports.

“Abby excels in both team and individual sports and is highly regarded by coaches and players alike,” said teacher-coach Dan Pellarin.

Of all sports, Dusome is most passionate about cross-country running, ice hockey, ball hockey as well as track and field, and has competed at the provincial level in several of these.

Recently, Dusome qualified for the OFSAA championships in javelin, and has also experienced tremendous provincial success being a member of the school’s girls hockey team.

As an integral part of the varsity hockey team, she and her teammates qualified for the OFSAA championships last season season, bringing home antique bronze medals for their exceptional fourth-place finish.

“She is a great teammate and fantastic leader, always empowering others to achieve their goals,” Pellarin said.

Dusome plans to study science at a post-secondary institution and hopes to play on the school ice hockey team.