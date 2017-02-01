Naming rights are for sale at Barrie's downtown centre for the performing arts.

An invitation has been extended to individuals and the business community with an interest in securing the naming rights to 1 Dunlop St. W.

“The theatre is a focal point for cultural life in the city, and is the central professional performing arts venue in the downtown,” said Zvi Lifshiz, executive director of Invest Barrie. “This is a great sponsorship opportunity in our city that would bring a tremendous amount of exposure and name recognition.”

An RFI (Request for Information) was issued Wednesday to help the city determine the level of interest in the naming rights for the centre for the performing arts.

Based on the responses to the RFI, and the level of interest received, the city will determine subsequent steps in the process.

Located at the Five Points intersection, the centre promotes culture in Barrie and provides a professional theatre experience.

A modern facility that drives visitors to the downtown, the centre for the performing arts is a recognizable component of the city’s urban environment.

The RFI is available online at www.biddingo.com/barrie or by e-mailing purchasing@barrie.ca.