Tien Vicari and Travis Luttrell from the Barrie Kempettes Gymnastics Club recently travelled to Dallas to compete in the 2017 T&T Cup.

They were part of the Ontario team, along with their coach, Sabrina Pollack.

Vicari placed first with her compulsory pass and second in her optional pass, which placed her in first spot for the gold medal when the group of athletes was split.

When they combined groups, Vicari was awarded gold again.

Luttrell placed second with his compulsory pass and second in his optional pass, which placed him in second spot for the silver medal when the group of athletes were split.

When they combined all the gymnasts for the top athlete, Luttrell was awarded the silver again.