A man with an appetite for roasts is being sought by Barrie city police.

Last Saturday, just after noon, a man and a woman entered the No Frills grocery store on Wellington Street West.

He filled up a reusable grocery bag with several roasts, police said, while the woman shopped.

The man then left the store without paying and returned to complete his shopping with the woman, police said. They paid for those groceries.

Then at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the same man was spotted in the store filling up a bag with more roasts.

But he was spooked by store security and abandoned the roasts before fleeing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. C. Brown at 705-725-7025, ext. 2588 or at cbrown@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.