(Re: 'Poor management results in misspending' in the Jan. 27 edition of the Examiner)

Allow me to respectfully correct a few things in Mr. Bennett’s recent letter regarding city spending and costs.

Since 2011, the number of city workers has grown by just 1.7% annually, down from 4.1% annually in the previous decade. City services are delivered by people – and as we add new residents, the city will need at least a few additional people if we want to keep the same level of service to the public.

But to be clear, the pace of growth in the city’s workforce has been drastically reduced.

Culture spending in Barrie is less than 0.7% of the overall city budget. For this, the city supports 250 festivals and special events which are attended by more than 700,000 people annually, the vast majority of which are completely free to the public.

Every year, there is an independent annual survey of municipal spending and property taxes across Ontario municipalities, conducted by BMA. The 2016 survey showed Barrie had the third-lowest taxes for a two-storey home, and the lowest industrial taxes, of any city with 100,000 population or more. The study is widely available online for all to see.

Last, while new growth brings in new tax revenue, it also means more costs – more roads to plough, more streetlights to power and so forth. Smarter growth can be more fiscally positive than sprawl, but overall, growth is no windfall for the city.

The most responsible way for the city to keep taxes down, in addition to careful cost control, is to get more efficient and effective in how we deliver services through innovation.

That means using technology, being proactive instead of reactive, and planning ahead.

That’s what residents should demand of their council, because that’s what can truly keep their taxes down.

Jeff Lehman

Mayor of Barrie