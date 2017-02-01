Local artists are getting a hand-up, thanks to a program involving a number of community partners.

The Artrepreneur Expo took place at the Mady Centre for the Performing ArtsTuesday night, marking the completion of the Artrepreneur Barrie program, a 15-week business development program for creative entrepreneurs.

At the expo, graduates had the opportunity to present their business ventures, showcase their work and network with arts and culture-industry professionals.

“The Artrepreneur program was designed to provide local artists and creative people the skills needed to create a sustainable business,” said Neeta Grover, of the city’s Invest Barrie department, adding that 15 graduates of the program were on hand Tuesday night.

Along with the city, the program is supported by the Small Business Centre, the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre at Georgian College, the York Region Arts Council, EARN (Entrepreneur Artists Resource Network) and ventureLAB.

“This partnership is incredibly valuable because it is the right mix of business and culture support allowing participants to access the right resources needed to help launch and grow their business,” she said.

Janelle Scriver, of Janelle Scriver Photography and Graphic Design, took advantage of the Artrepreneur Barrie program.

"It was a great way to meet other people in the arts community, collaborate together and get inspired by other artists," she said, adding she hopes to get into wedding and travel photography in the Barrie and Simcoe County area. "There were a lot of professionals who came in and discussed the different types of business and how we can promote ourselves."

Grover said that is precisely what the program is about.

“Artists are entrepreneurs who contribute greatly to the social and economic well-being of their communities and, as such, require strategic training to grow in capacity,” Grover said. “The intent of bringing together artists of all disciplines in one program was to foster collaboration and the sharing of ideas, tools, tips and best practices.”

Artrepreneur Barrie is comprised of weekly seminars and workshops, assignments, mentorships and a final presentation and expo over a period of four-months. It primarily serves Barrie-based artists, arts groups, arts businesses and creative entrepreneurs working in all creative disciplines such as visual arts, dance, theatre, film, music, jewelry, fashion, graphic design, gaming and augmented reality.

Sessions are hands-on and range from lectures to peer-to-peer workshops.

Since the first program in January 2016, Artrepreneur graduates are working their way into the business community, Grover added.

“After running the program twice, we have seen this collaborative community grow. The program has allowed participants to extend their networks and build relationships with their fellow classmates who have begun to network, interact and learn from one another outside the class,” Grover said. “After completing the Artrepreneur program, participants are truly recognizing themselves as business owners and becoming part of the greater business community, which is an incredible thing to see.”

To learn more, visit www.investbarrie.ca/programs.

imcinroy@postmedia.com