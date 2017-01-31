Change text size for the story

Work will begin to update the current infrastructure, modernize amenities and maximize the use of waterfront space at Barrie Marina on Feb. 6.

The marina’s existing docks will be removed and replaced with a modern floating dock system.

This project also involves updating electrical and fresh water infrastructure and installing enhanced lighting.

Once complete, Barrie Marina will increase its capacity from 35 transient boat slips to 50 slips.

The sidewalk and boardwalk along the south side of Simcoe Street, between Maple Avenue and Bayfield Street, will be closed for the duration of the project.

Fencing and signs will be in place starting Feb. 6 as well.

This project is scheduled to be completed and ready for public use in June, 2017.

For more information about Barrie Marina facilities, visit barrie.ca/marina.