Richard Strikwerda started volunteering approximately 10 years ago by picking up litter, cigarette butts and cutting the long grass along the strip of Highway 400 to Bayfield Street when he noticed how the location had been unkept.

Strikwerda was concerned that this would not be a very good welcome to Barrie visitors and residents, and that's when he took it upon himself to volunteer his time to clean up the area.

He has continued his volunteer efforts throughout the years, whether it be planting flowers, picking up cigarette butts or cleaning up the Gables parking lot.

In 2016 Strikwerda picked up approximately 81,250 pieces of litter and during the years this brings his total to 1,060,250 pieces of picked-up litter.

He was presented with a City of Barrie certificate Monday.