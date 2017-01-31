ORO-MEDONTE TWP.— One of Canada's most iconic flying symbols is coming to Barrie to help celebrate the country’s birthday.

The sound of screaming jets will be filling the air around Kempenfelt Bay on June 28 as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Team perform in the skies over the city.

The show is leading up to Downtown Barrie’s Promenade Days (June 30 to July 2) and the City of Barrie’s annual Canada Day event on July 1.

Royal Canadian Air Force captains Blake McNaughton, and Paul Faulkner whipped down from Canadian Forces Base North Bay Tuesday morning to the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in one of the team’s Canadair CT-114 Tutor jet trainers.

During a performance, the Snowbirds will fly at speeds ranging from 100 knots (115 miles per hour or 185 kilometres per hour) to 320 knots (370 mph or 590 km/h). In many of the formations, only about 1.2 metres (four feet) separate the aircraft.

“There’s a sense of freedom that is indescribable,” McNaughton said of his time flying with the Snowbirds all over North America.

“And it’s great meeting people, seeing the smiles on the ground,” he added. “We’re here to have a very special show. Barrie applied and we’re happy (local residents) got it. We’re all putting on our party hats.”

Coun. Barry Ward said he is looking forward to the sound of the Tutor’s turbojet engine shrieking overhead.

“The horseshoe-shaped Barrie waterfront is a natural amphitheatre and can accommodate big crowds, as we’ve seen with July 1 fireworks and other events, even with the construction taking place at Centennial Park,” he said. “I think it will be a spectacular show.

“It also fits in well with the other Barrie activities to mark Canada’s 150th birthday,” Ward said. “I think creating memories is important. I imagine someone in 50 years talking about how they saw the Snowbirds over Barrie’s waterfront when they were a kid.”

The event is being put on in partnership with Canadian Forces Base Borden, with support from Georgian International. The show will also include military displays from CFB Borden.

“Our family is very committed to the city of Barrie and are excited to be a part an event like this to mark Canada’s 150th birthday,” said James Massie, vice-president of Georgian Chevrolet, Buick GMC Inc. “It’s a family affair as far as Georgian International support is concerned.”

Plans are underway for other Canada150 events in Barrie. Details will be announced in the coming months on the city’s website at www.barrie.ca and City of Barrie social media channels.

To learn more about the Snowbirds, visit www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/snowbirds.

