In the early hours of June 14, 2016, Kaitlyn Soules, 12, woke up to the smell of smoke wafting through her Barrie home.

Acting quickly, she ran and woke up her family including her two brothers Dennis Jr., 13 and Gordon, 9 to ensure that they were safely out of the house fire.

Her act of bravery and quick thinking resulted in saving the lives of her family; otherwise, it could have ended up being a major tragedy.

She was presented Monday with a City of Barrie certificate and medal.