(STAFF) - A community focus group about pregnancy and infant loss is taking place in Barrie on Thursday.

After the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness, Research and Care Act was passed in 2015, the province now has a mandate to conduct further research into ways to support those who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

A needs assessment is being conducted as part of the Act’s mandate.

The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network, a program within the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in partnership with the Women and Babies Program, will be hosting the focus groups across Ontario until March 8.

The Thursday evening event in Barrie runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Information will be available about support services for individuals and families who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or of an infant, as well as to identify possible ways to improve and expand on the support, care, and resources that are currently available.

Organizers say they are asking area residents who want to take part to contact Joshua Katchen at joshua.katchen@sunnybrook.ca. for location and details.