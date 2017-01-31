GRAND FALLS, N.B. — A trio of deer has ransacked a convenience store at a New Brunswick gas station, pushing snacks off the shelves and banging against the glass doors before scampering away.

A Facebook video of an employee shooing the deer out of the store has attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

“It’s the first and probably the last time I’ll see something like this,” said Bertrand Beaulieu, who captured the wildlife encounter in Grand Falls, N.B., on Monday. “It’s not very often that you get wild animals downtown.”

Beaulieu said he was on his morning walk Monday when he heard a noise. When he turned around, there was a deer standing “so close I could touch him.”

The deer scurried across the street and into the gas station, where it was followed by two others.

Beaulieu said he heard the clamour of products falling to the ground as the deer ran around the store, knocking over displays and ramming into the glass in an effort to escape.

He said when he tried to help the gas station attendant evict the trespassers, the animals pranced out the door one by one, leaving as swiftly as they came.

Beaulieu’s video of the damage shows the floor covered in candy, papers, spilled bottles of pop and scattered deer tracks.