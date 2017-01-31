BRADFORD – Not stopping led to not driving for a local woman Monday evening.

A South Simcoe police officer was monitoring the stop signs at the corner of West Park and Outlook avenues because of complaints drivers were ignoring stops signs in this neighbourhood.

At 5:15 p.m. a vehicle was stopped for a stop sign offence, and the officer also determined its driver was under suspension.

A 27-year-old Bradford woman was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a stop sign. She was given a court date.