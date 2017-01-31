Four projects in Barrie will receive nearly $350,000 in provincial funding, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The city is getting $260,000 for a basketball court/artificial ice rink at Centennial Park, the Women & Children Shelter $39,400, the MacLaren Art Centre $26,500 and Gilda's Club $24,000.

“This gift will allow us to deliver on the promise that no one faces cancer alone,” said Kristen Dawson, CEO and program manager of Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka.

It's grant will replace the water heater, HVAC system control components and fix flooding issues at the Quarry Ridge Road facility.

“This is a very special place,” said Eleanor McMahon, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, who announced the funding. “All of us have been touched by cancer.”

Gilda's Club provides free social and emotional support for people feeling the impact of cancer.

“This is a place of hope, a place of community,” said Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth. “You will not be alone on this journey.”

The Ontario 150 Community Capital Program is handing out $25 million to more than 200 capital projects across the province, funding that is administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The $260,000 infrastructure improvement grant to Barrie's Centennial Park is to install, during a 14-month period, a basketball court which will double as an outdoor artificial rink.

Its goal is to provide infrastructure for unstructured and structured physical activities, and the ministry says it will have an impact on the lives of almost 100,000 people in the community.

The Women & Children Shelter grant of $39,400 will, during five months, pay to install new fire detection equipment and buy new windows to achieve better energy efficiency. This initiative is helping people who are isolated in their community, and has an impact on the lives of 6,400 people, the ministry says.

The MacLaren's $26,500 grant, also during five months, is to enhance the Mulcaster Street gallery's cultural space through the installation of sculptures. The ministry says this project is helping the arts, culture and heritage have appropriate spaces, and has an impact on the lives of 46,000 people in the community.