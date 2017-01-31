The Barrie Film Festival (BFF) takes the real in Reel Stories to another level.

Each of the seven documentaries in this week’s mini film festival centres on real people, extraordinary situations or traumatic events.

Fire at Sea, for example, won Golden Bear for Best Film at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival and was recently nominated for an Academy Award.

It is a call for action for the humanitarian crisis that is happening on the island of Lampedusa, some 150 miles south of Sicily. It is place where thousands of African and Middle Eastern refugees land, hoping to make a new life in Europe. The film zeros in on a 12-year-old boy.

“They’re all documentaries this year,” said festival director Claudine Benoit, adding two are Canadian. “In previous years, we’ve had films that are true stories. We had asked for a couple of features, but we had a huge list that was quite long anyway.”

The Eagle Huntress has already captured the interest of hundreds of local elementary school students who had the opportunity to view the film recently.

BFF education programmers Laura MacIntosh and Nancy Hardy chose it because it had a strong female protagonist, part of this year’s student film theme of gender equality.

“In The Eagle Huntress, a girl wants to become a hunter in a predominately male area, but her father notices something special about her and begins to groom her,” said MacIntosh, who likened the film a nature documentary because of the photography captured from camera-mounted drones.

“It shows her from the very beginning when she captured her first baby eagle and begins to train it,” she added. “It’s really lovely to watch the kids get quite involved in her story.”

Hardy started the program in 2001 and has been involved ever since.

Both women have been on the BFF board - Macintosh currently and Hardy in the past - and both are part of the five-member programming committee, initiated last year to determine film bookings.

The Eagle Huntress is the only one of three student films that also has a public screening. It is one of two documentaries that will be shown twice during Reel Stories. The other is The Apology, which traces the journey of three grandmothers who were among 200,000 girls and young women kidnapped and forced into military sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War.

“I found it really moving and it did really well at the documentary festival in Toronto. A lot of these women haven’t shared their stories with their families, a lot live in shame and silence,” Benoit said.

The other film that centres on people finding peace with the past is The Tower, the Aug 1, 1966 shootings at the University of Texas marked the first major school shooting.

“The topic sounds difficult, but it’s incredibly done,” MacIntosh said. “It’s actually riveting. It is recreated with a mix of footage and animation and all eyewitness accounts.

“What’s incredible about it is how these people pull together for each other and some of the heroes that emerge were ordinary people.”

My Scientology Movie is the result when a BBC journalist and director team up to make a documentary. It’s an entertaining yet revealing atypical expose on the church behind the religion.

The BFF always includes a film about music, a nod to the annual February Blues Festival, as both are held in conjunction with Winterfest.

This documentary by Ron Howard takes an inside look at the toll and impact of touring on the members of the Beatles.

Last but by no means least, the Canadian film How to Build a Time Machine follows two men who set out to create one, each in their own way, inspired by the 1960 adaptation of the H.G. Wells science-fiction novel.

Reel Stories run Friday to Sunday at the Uptown Theater, 55 Dunlop St. W. Times vary.

Tickets are $10 each, includes HST, available online at barriefilmfestival.ca or at theatre box office.

FESTIVAL AT A GLANCE

FRIDAY

4 p.m. – The Apology

7 p.m. – The Eagle Huntress

SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. – Tower

4 p.m. – Fire At Sea

7 p.m. – The Beatles: Eight Days A Week…

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m. – The Eagle Huntress

3 p.m. – The Apology

6 p.m. – How To Build A Time Machine

8 p.m. – My Scientology Movie