Stayner Siskins centre Ben Hughes ended the regular season as the top scorer in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) with 102 points.

And with the Siskins ending their regular season with 26 consecutive wins for a 39-3-0 record and first place atop the Northern Conference’s Carruthers Divison, Hughes is enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a blast. This is the first time in junior hockey that I’ve been on a first-place team,” said the Midhurst native. “All the guys are amazing. It’s a great year.”

Being the top scorer in the 63-team league is “humbling,” said the 20-year-old.

“It’s cool seeing that, but the thing I am most happy about is we are in first place,” he said as the regular season wrapped up on the weekend.

Finishing in first place gives the team the home-ice advantage in the playoffs. They open the post-season on Thursday night at home against the Caledon Golden Hawks, who enter the playoffs after finishing in eighth place with a 11-29-2 record.

Last year, the six-foot-three, 210-pound Hughes played for the Junior ‘B’ Ancaster Avalanche, but was released.

Hughes said he wasn’t “too upset” because he had his sights set on becoming an electrician through an apprenticeship in Barrie with Wallwin Electric and schooling at Georgian College.

“I was looking to be done with hockey,” said Hughes, who came up through the Barrie minor hockey system.

But then he was contacted by Stayner head coach Dave Steele who asked him to play with the Siskins, while working on his apprenticeship.

Hughes recorded his 100th point last Thursday night while playing the Penetang Kings with an unassisted, shorthanded goal at the end of the first period.

Hughes actually earned three points that night with two assists, bringing his tally from 98 to 101.

The Siskins finished their regular-season with three wins, against the Penetang Kings on Thursday, the Midland Flyers on Friday and the Huntsville Otters on Sunday.

Hughes picked up his 102nd point Sunday at the Canada Summit Centre with an assist on a Lucas Jeffery goal to open the scoring in the first period.

With the PJHL wrapping up its regular season, Siskins forward Jordan Taylor finished 10th overall with 71 points, while rookie linemate Zack Trott finished 14th with 67 points.

Midland forwards Francesco Corona and Matt Walilko, both Barrie natives, finished the season fourth and fifth in the league with 82 and 80 points, respectively. Alliston Hornets forward Drake Board, another Barrie product, finished sixth with 77 points.

Recommitted to hockey, Hughes and the rest of the team and coaches have their sights set on the Schmalz Cup, the trophy for the PJHL.

“It won’t be easy. We’d have to beat quite a few skilled teams but I definitely think we could do it,” he said.

Hughes says he will play his overage season with the Siskins next year.