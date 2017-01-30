Barrie’s second Artrepreneur program is wrapping up, and the course's participants are ready to show off their ideas and creations.

This will highlight artists and arts organizations advancing from Barrie’s second cohort of the Artrepreneur program, a 15-week business development accelerator for creative entrepreneurs.

Program participants will present their creative ventures and network with arts and culture industry professionals in attendance.

It takes place Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at The Mady Centre for the Performing Arts, at 1 Dunlop St. W.

Artrepreneur is a program designed to equip independent artists, arts administrators and creative entrepreneurs with vital business skills needed for success across all creative disciplines and industries.

The program is a partnership between Invest Barrie, Small Business Centre, Georgian College and the York Region Arts Council, ventureLAB and EARN.

After the success of the first cohort which ran from January to April, 2016, the program was offered again from September to December, 2016.

In 2016, the Artrepreneur program advanced the business skills of more than 45 local artists.