Bring on the Kings.

The Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers scored a dramatic goal on their final shot of their final game of the Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season Saturday night to earn a first-round playoff date with the Penetang Kings. The heart-stopping 6-5 overtime win over visiting Midland gave Orillia one more point than Schomberg and, more importantly, allowed them to avoid a first-round matchup with the reigning-champion Alliston Hornets.

"Before the game, I told the guys to think of this like Game 7 in the playoffs," said coach Randy Salmon, whose team seem destined to finish seventh and draw Alliston. The Terriers, however, won two of their last three games and, coupled with a late-season collapse by Schomberg, managed to move up to sixth place in the eight-team league.

Like the entire season, nothing came easy for the Terriers Saturday night at Rotary Place. The Terriers squandered a two-goal third-period advantage and then recaptured the lead only to let it slip away again as the Flyers forced overtime. In the opening moments of the extra period, Midland broke down on a dangerous-looking two-on-one that was whistled down for offside. After the ensuing faceoff, Corey Miller made a perfect pass to a streaking Kyle Fischer who broke in all alone and wristed a rocket past Curtis Hanspiker to give his team the all-important victory.

"That was probably the biggest goal of my junior career so far," said a jubilant Fischer after the roller-coaster contest. "Miller made a great pass through the neutral zone and I had a bit of a breakaway and I saw the goalie was cheating a bit to the left...I was lucky it went over his glove. It was a great feeling."

While not a perfect game, Fischer said the result was the best they could have hoped for. "We knew we had to play our hearts out tonight and, luckily, we pulled it together," said the second-year forward. "It's a great win."

Just a week ago, it seemed certain Orillia would be playing Alliston - a fate the team tried to avoid all season. Stayner and Alliston are the class of the league; both are more than 35 points superior to the other six teams, which are clustered within 12 points of one another, all with sub .500 records.

That doesn't mean the Terriers will have it easy in the first round. Penetang compiled a 17-23-2 record to finish six points ahead of Orillia (15-27-0) and have home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 will be played Friday night in Penetang with the second game slated for Saturday night at Rotary Place. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The series could come down to goaltending. A month ago, the two teams swapped netminders when the Terriers sent rookie Andrew Couling to Penetang in return for veteran puck-stopper Andrew North, an Orillia native. North, who will turn 19 next month, played just one game for Orillia before receiving a four-game suspension for abuse of officials. He has served his sentence and is eligible to play in the post-season.

"Our guys have a lot of confidence in (North)," said Salmon. "He's a battler and he can win a series - something he did last year for Penetang. But you can't rely just on goaltending. We need all four lines going and we need to play better defence."

Fischer agreed. "Nothing's going to be given to us and we know we have to work hard," said the 18-year-old Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School student. "I feel we have a good shot if we play like we can."

Fischer said the team has learned how to win. "For a stretch there in the season, we were losing games and we were kinda fighting on the bench and not playing together," he conceded. "But as soon as we started playing as a team, moving pucks up the ice, getting pucks in deep, we proved we can compete against anyone. We just have to play as a team."

Prior to Fischer's OT heroics, the Terriers got goals from Marty Lawlor, Miller, Thomas Faulds, Konnor Blimke and Shane Carroll. Fischer also had a pair of helpers. Orillia netminder Brendan Dale earned the win, making several outstanding saves; Orillia was outshot 57-48 in a game in which both defences stumbled.

On Friday night in Alliston, the Terriers scored a last-minute second-period goal to take a 5-3 lead into the final frame. But the Hornets, with a huge crowd of almost 600 fans packed into the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre to see the home team - and help them celebrate their 45th anniversary - must have received a loud and urgent wake-up call prior to the third period.

In the final period, the home side dominated and scored four goals to rally past Orillia 7-5. Kurtis Stacey took the loss between the pipes as Alliston outshot Orillia 40-17. Lawlor led the Terriers' offence with two goals, while Carroll, Mike Barroso and Jake Shaw added single tallies. Shaw also had a pair of assists.

TERRIER TALES: Shaw and Lawlor, two-thirds of the Terriers' top line with Barroso, both finished in the top 10 in league scoring; Shaw finished in ninth spot with 61 points and Lawlor ended in a three-way tie for 10th after accumulating 58 points. Dallin Blunt missed both weekend games while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic but will be ready to play Wednesday. Mitchell Pellarin recently passed a concussion test and could be ready to play again within seven to 10 days.

