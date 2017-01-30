Another day, another day of winter control in Barrie.

On secondary roads Monday, residential snowplows began clearing routes at midnight and will be finishing up in most areas today.

Three routes were running behind, so extra plows were dispatched to assist.

Sanders started applying material to all routes starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Sanding and scraping will continue Monday until priority sidewalks are complete, and crews started clearing residential sidewalks at 4 a.m and will work until 4 p.m.

Monday night's Environment Canada forecast is for partly cloudy weather, then becoming cloudy after midnight with a low of -10 Celsius.

Barrie's Overnight Parking Bylaw bans on-street parking from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31.

This ensures the city can completely clear streets of snow and that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

For up-to-date information on winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.