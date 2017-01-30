Leafs alumni coming to Barrie

To celebrate its centennial season, the Toronto Maple Leafs alumni will take on the Rotary All-Stars in a charity game in Barrie in April.

The game, scheduled for Friday, April 27 at the Barrie Molson Centre, will include former Leafs such as Wendel Clark, Rick Vaive, Craig Muni, Mark Laforest, Jack Valiquette, Wes Jarvis, Darryl Shannon and Greg Hotham.

Fans can watch the game, collect autographs, take photos with the players, have a VIP pre-game skate and rub shoulders in a post-game VIP reception.

The VIP skate starts at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7:30 p.m. and the reception at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $23.50 for the game, $35 for the game and VIP skate (limited to 100), and $50 for the VIP reception (limited to 100), VIP skate and game.

Money raised will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, Georgian College, Hospice Barrie, Gilda's Club, the fountain at Centennial Beach, lakeshore trees, Fort Willow restoration, and other Rotary projects.

For more information, visit www.barrierotary.com.