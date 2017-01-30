Larche Communications, the parent company of KICX 106 and 104.1 The Dock, announced they have nearly reached the $500,000 goal of their Radio for Cardiology (R4C) pledge.

The company has also committed to making another $500,000 pledge to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

On hand for the recent announcement were RVH president and CEO Janice Skot (front row, left), RVH Foundation board of directors chair David McCullough (back row, left) and RVH board of directors co-chair Kirsten Parker, right. Also on hand were the Larche Communications team, including Paul Larche and Lawrene Larche.

Money from both initiatives will help equip cardiac catheterization labs at RVH’s future advanced cardiac centre.