Hydro One responds to pot raid reports

A spokesperson for Hydro One said the safety of its employee was at the centre of a recent incident at an Oro-Medonte residence.

Police officers raided the home of Christian Gadsden and Larry Parisien last Tuesday, after being alerted by a Hydro One employee. The duo said the worker noticed a marijuana plant in the window, triggering the raid.

Both men have medical marijuana prescriptions.

But there are no narcs in this scenario, according to Hydro One.

"If (our employees) are in a situation where they are threatened or feel unsafe, our policy is for them to remove themselves from that situation and also, if appropriate... involve the authorities," said Tiziana Baccega Rosa, spokesperson for Hydro One.

"Our employee went to the property to perform work that was required," she continued. "There was behaviour that was concerning, that was noted, that caused the employee to leave the property and contact the authorities."

Baccega Rosa did not elaborate further on how the employee felt threatened or unsafe.

Orillia OPP, as well, did not expand on the investigation involving the search warrant that had been executed, other to reiterate that it remains open and charges have yet to be laid.