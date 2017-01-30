The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action on Saturday afternoon at the Georgian Athletic Centre.

The women’s team hosted their division rivals, the Centennial Colts, in what was a thrilling match.

Georgian were able to tie the game in the final seconds with a pair of clutch free throws which sent the game into overtime.

The Grizzlies had the final possession in overtime and needed to hit a three-pointer to tie the game, but the shot came up just short giving the Colts a 73-70 victory.

St. Catharines native Leah Bracken had a great game for the Grizzlies, scoring 24 points and adding 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, while Guelph native Hannah Pearsall had a team-high 26 points in the loss.

The men’s game featured the Grizzlies hosting the Fleming Knights.

Georgian lost their scoring touch after the first half and while they rallied late it wasn’t enough as they fell 74-65 to the Knights.

They also didn’t have an answer for Fleming’s Taylor Robinson, who scored a game-high 33 points while shooting 66.7% in the contest.

Whitby native Tyler Vanessen led the Grizzlies in scoring with 28 points and in rebounds with 12 while teammate Anthony Meggo, also from Whitby, scored 15 points.

The loss is a tough one for the Grizzlies as it ends a two-game win streak and puts them back under .500 with a 7-8 record.

They now sit in sixth place in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association's East Division.

The men’s and women’s teams will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Seneca Sting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Georgian Athletic Centre.