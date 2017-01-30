QUEBEC CITY -

Former Barrie Colts 'AAA' star Morgan Frost certainly caught the eye of some NHL scouts ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on the weekend.

The Soo Greyhounds forward had the best times in both the fastest forward skate and fastest forward skate with the puck in the sport testing combine, beating out other top prospects such as Stelio Mattheos from the Brandon Wheat Kings, as well as Portland Winterhawks teammates Cody Glass and Henri Jokiharju.

Frost, a 17-year-old Aurora native, is ranked 29th by NHL Central Scouting in its mid-season report. He finished second overall in the off-ice tests behind Kingston Frontenacs defenceman Jacob Paquette, while Owen Tippett of the Mississsauga Steelheads was third.

In his second season with the Greyhounds, who sit in second place overall in the OHL standings, Frost has 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points in 47 games.

Forty of the top CHL prospects were in Quebec City over the weekend, culminating with Monday night's game.

London Knights forward Alex Formenton, slotted 24th by NHL Central Scouting in the mid-term rankings, finished atop the overall standings in the on-ice tests. Among defenceman, the Owen Sound Attack's Markus Phillips finished third overall.