Fields ready to take on the world

From the bunny hills of Beaver Valley to the mountains of Austria, Matthew Fields has worked his way up to the highest level of competition.

The 25-year-old para-athlete will be competing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria between March 14 and 25 in alpine skiing.

“I look forward to this because this is an experience I have never had as an athlete. It takes to courage to do what I’m about to do. To represent a country that is so strong and wear the colours and make our country proud,” he said.

The Enterprise-Bulletin caught up to Fields between runs at Blue Mountain Resort Sunday during a fun race.

“My parents are extremely happy with what I did for the past six years to get to this level,” he said.

Fields has been training at the Blue Mountain Special Olympics Alpine Team (BMSOAT) now for more than eight years but he started skiing as a three year old at Beaver Valley Ski Club.

Last year, Fields qualified for the Special Olympics by bringing home three gold medals at the 2016 Special Olympics National Winter Games in Corner Brook NL. Representing Team Ontario, Fields won the slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom events.

At the Special Olympics, Fields, who lives in Toronto, will be competing in the giant slalom and slalom events, but he actually likes the super giant slalom the best.

“I competed at the nationals in it. It’s tough,” he said.

What he loves about skiing is the experiences he has with friends and family. He’s also not nervous when competing.

“Competing is the fun part but obviously the funnest part is going fast. Oh I like speed,” he said.

Fields, who has an intellectual disability (fragile X syndrome) is a strong skier with good racing technique, said his new coach Nick Brindisi.

“He’s a very strong, smooth technical skier and he has a fantastic attitude,” Brindisi said.

Brindisi said he is going to work on further technical aspects of his skiing as well as more fitness to prepare for the Winter Games.

Judy Fields, Matthew’s mother, said skiing as been hugely beneficial to her son.

“Overall it’s been a great experience. You can’t place any value on it. It’s just been overwhelmingly positive for him and significant for his life.

“It’s been great for social, confidence in everything that he does. I don’t mean just sports. It’s improved his communications skills and also to meet a lot of people, some of them being professional athletes and people of significance in the sports area,” she said.

The BMSOAT is the largest program in Canada with more than 30 athletes and 40 volunteers.

Terry Sears, head coach for the program, said getting Fields to the Special Olympics has been a four-year program, that started with a provincial qualifier at Blue Mountain.

The provincials were held two winters ago in North Bay.

“He’s been successful at each different level,” said Sears.

The BMSOAT has been sponsored by Blue Mountain Resort for 19 years through free passes and space on the hill and in the chalet.

As part of Blue Mountain’s 75th anniversary, 10 chairs from the original L-Hill were restored and adorned with work by local artists on the back rest. Auctioned off last weekend, the proceeds benefit the team.

The Town of Collingwood and Skis and Bikes also sponsors the team.

For more information about the program go the Facebook page Blue Mountain Special Olympics Alpine Team and send a message.

