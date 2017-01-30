Young C.O.P.E. service dogs in training, Moose, left, and Gordie, try on scarves as they watch the comings and goings at ZuZu Fashion Boutique on Dunlop Street East on Saturday.

The pups were there to promote the store's fundraising for the C.O.P.E. Canines in the Classroom program.

$5 from each sale of $50 or more at the downtown store will be donated to the program.

Call 705-734-2673 or email info@copedogs.org for more information about C.O.P.E. programs.