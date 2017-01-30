Shock reverberated across Canada as word spread about a terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday night.

The Barrie Mosque community is grieved and shocked at the senseless killings of worshippers at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, said local Imam Mateen Butt.

"Hate towards humanity and Islamophobia has killed innocent Canadians," he said. "We pray for those who have lost their lives, the injured and their loved ones, and we request all peace-loving people to stand against hatred towards humanity in any form."

Butt said he is touched by the local support the Barrie Mosque has received.

"Our message to anyone in the Canadian Muslim Community who may experience Islamophobia is not to suffer in silence, but to bring them to the attention of our fellow citizens and law enforcement authorities," he said. "We are all Canadians and we are all mourning this tragedy together.

"We reaffirm our commitment to live together in peace and abandon all those who try to divide us through hatred and violence."

In Barrie, Muslim Mohamed Kaj said he believes the fault lies with “un-educated hooligans” who don’t clearly understand the Quran and its teachings.

“I’ve been in this country 31 years and I’ve never encountered anything remotely like this,” Kaj said. “You cannot judge anyone by their race, colour or religion. I believe, as Canadians, we are above such actions, that this is an isolated incident probably done by a xenophobe who doesn’t know better.”

The victims of the attack were fathers, businessmen, a university professor and others who had gathered for evening prayers, a Muslim community leader said Monday as he recalled through tears the horror of the attack that killed six and injured 19 others.

“It’s a very, very big tragedy for us,” said Mohamed Labidi, the vice-president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque where the attack happened Sunday night. “We have a sadness we cannot express.”

Labidi said the victims were shot in the back.

A number of Canadian Muslim groups have expressed shock and anger at the attack.

“Quebec Muslims are frightened right now,” said Haroun Bouazzi, president of AMAL-Quebec, a Muslim human-rights group based on Montreal. “We are urgently waiting for answers as to how and why such a tragedy could occur.”

On Monday, an official from the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite Laval said five people remain in critical condition following the attack.

Of those injured, five victims are in the intensive care unit of the Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec City, said Genevieve Dupuis, a spokesperson for the hospital network. Three of those five have life-threatening injuries, while the other two are more stable, the hospital said.

Nineteen people — all male — were injured in the attack. The six people killed were between the ages of 35 and 60.

Another 12 people who had minor injuries have been released from hospital.

On Monday morning, a large police perimeter surrounded the mosque where Surete du Quebec and local police combed the grounds, looking through garbage cans and under cars. Several bouquets of flowers were left on the street across from the mosque.

Police now say only one of the two people arrested after Sunday’s terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City is a suspect, with the second man considered a witness.

One of the men was arrested at the scene, while a second called 911 himself and was arrested around 9 p.m., just over an hour after the first emergency calls came in at 7:55 p.m.

Quebec City police Insp. Denis Turcotte said the man who called 911 waited for officers to arrest him not long after the shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood.

“He was armed and spoke to us about his acts,” said Turcotte. “He seemed to want to co-operate….The suspect said he was waiting for the police to arrive.”

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, Anoiar Ropnadi told the Montreal Gazette he came to the hospital out of concern for his friends, whom he called brothers.

“It’s a tight-knit community, everyone knows everyone, we play soccer together, we attend religious holidays,” Ropnadi added.

“We never thought we’d see this happen in Quebec City. It’s so sad, everybody’s upset.”

Speaking in the House of Commons Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the “act of brutal violence.”

“This was a group of innocents, targeted for practicing their faith,” he said. “Make no mistake: this was a terrorist attack. It was an attack on our most intrinsic and cherished values as Canadians, values of openness, diversity and freedom of religion. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims.

“These people were brothers, uncles, fathers and friends, these were people of faith and community and in the blink of an eye they were robbed of their lives in an act of brutal violence," the prime minister said.

Pope Francis has also expressed his condolences.

“Pope Francis stressed the importance of for all, Christians and Muslims, to be united in prayer,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“He expresses his profound sympathy for the wounded and their families, and to all who contributed to their aid, asking the Lord to bring them comfort and consolation in the ordeal. The Holy Father again strongly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering; and, imploring God for the gift of mutual respect and peace.”

With files from Postmedia

