Barrie firefighters are being equipped with the life-saving, anti-opioid drug naloxone as a response to the growing number of overdoses happening in Barrie and across Simcoe County.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service will be the first fire department in Ontario to administer this medication, according to Fire Chief Bill Boyes.

An overdose of opioid drugs - such as fentanyl, morphine, heroin, methadone or oxycodone - can cause a person's breathing to slow or stop.

“Our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of those involved in any emergency we respond to,” Boyes said. “We are already attending these calls so there will be no increase in medical responses as a result of our ability to administer naloxone, (but) it will allow us to provide a life-saving intervention in a timely manner.”

According to health officials, naloxone can reverse negative opioid effects, so someone experiencing a possible overdose can breathe normally and potentially regain consciousness, he said, adding a healthy person given a dose of naloxone would not notice any side effects.

“Naloxone works in one to three minutes, lasts 30 to 90 minutes and can neither be abused nor cause overdose,” Boyes said.

Simcoe County paramedic services deputy chief Merideth Morrison said as the primary provider of emergency medical care in the community, paramedics have carried naloxone for many years.

“Naloxone is proven to be an effective drug to reverse the effects of opioids. We are currently working with police services to provide awareness around the risks of opioid exposure and the use of naloxone,” she said.

Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers said the force is working through its training and getting naloxone distributed.

“Our main focus is our front-line officers. As we’re trained, we’re going to be equipped with it,” she said. “Eventually, each officer will have their own kit as the training is completed."

The number of opioid-related incidents Barrie police are responding to is on the rise, Rodgers said.

“We have seen an increase in the number of overdoses and we’ve also seen the presence of (opioids) when we’re dealing with drug seizures,” she said. “But we’re also concerned with our officers’ safety from that standpoint. It can be something that’s airborne or even very deadly just to touch in very small amounts.”

She said police will soon be carrying naloxone not only for the safety of citizens but also for officers and at some point, they may need to take naloxone themselves.

“We’ve heard of officers out west who have been exposed to (opioids), even at a traffic stop, and they have had negative effects and ended up in hospital because of it,” Rodgers said. “That’s one of the main reasons why we have just buckled down and made this call (to carry naloxone).

“Part of our training incorporates that safety because officers could potentially walk into a house and not necessarily be there for a drug-related call, but end up being exposed to some sort of deadly opioid that we have to be careful of,” Rodgers said. “You can’t smell it, you can’t see it and you can’t taste it so when you’re going in somewhere, you have to be aware of all the factors.

“That’s why we’re taking this seriously and why we’re carrying the naloxone,” she added.

Morrison said county paramedics receive ongoing annual education around the use of naloxone.

“In light of the recent health unit identification of an increase in opioid use and the potential for the use of extremely potent opioids, the county’s paramedic services has increased the amount of naloxone carried by paramedics on their vehicles and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has made changes to paramedic medical directives allowing for larger and more frequent doses of naloxone.”

Rodgers said it is “very realistic” to say the problem could escalate in Barrie.

“We want to be one step ahead so we don’t have officers or anyone in emergency services in a position where they are exposed to it and they have a medical emergency without us having something to help them,” she said. “When we’re all together, then we’re much stronger to help the community and each other.”

Quick Facts

- In 2014, one of every eight deaths in Ontario (ages 25 to 34) was related to opioids, according to a report released by the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences and the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network.

- In 2014, in Simcoe County, the coroner reported 23 deaths from opioids, 11 of those in Barrie.

- Statistics for Simcoe/Muskoka indicate there were 29% greater opioid deaths relative to the rest of Ontario; 11% of Grade 7 to 12 students have tried opioids recreationally at least once; 109 deaths from opioid use in Simcoe Muskoka from 2000-2009; in 2012, there were 31 overdose deaths of opioids in the region.

- Many pharmacies in Barrie provide naloxone free of charge and without a prescription to eligible residents.

Source: Barrie Fire and Emergency Service