Barrie needs a new tourism model, and to spend its dollars differently to promote it.

The question is who delivers it, and how.

Staff are recommending a city-led strategy with partners – Tourism Barrie and Tourism Simcoe County.

City councillors heard Monday that regional partnerships need to be improved, duplication avoided and better branding found to reach new markets and increase exposure for local tourism.

“We need to work better together,” said Stephannie Schlichter, the city’s director of business development, “to move forward with one voice.”

“Staff believe we can have a much clearer message around our tourism branding,” said Coun. Michael Prowse.

There's duplication in marketing and inconsistent messages from Tourism Barrie, Tourism Simcoe County and Regional Tourism Organization 7 through all marketing venues – campaigns, digital and print publications.

The city-led strategy would cut Tourism Barrie’s $213,500 budget significantly, beginning next year, and leave the city with a $150,000 bill for tourism marketing.

“Looking at their budget, we’d essentially be putting them (Tourism Barrie) out of business,” said Coun. Arif Khan, council’s representative on Tourism Barrie.

“I am worried about if we take this in-house and they (Tourism Barrie) are driven out of business, what will it cost us to do this in-house?” asked Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth.

Barrie councillors did not decide upon a direction Monday, but have invited Tourism Barrie to make a presentation – likely in March.

“Get Tourism Barrie to present what they have to offer,” said Coun. Rose Romita. “I feel this is one-sided and we are not getting the whole picture.”

But there’s little doubt some change is in the wind.

“The concern I have is we are paying a quarter-million-dollars (a year) to a membership-based organization,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman of Tourism Barrie’s $150 annual fees.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for taxpayers to fund membership-based organizations. There is some clarity of roles needed.”

A year ago council asked staff, through the operating/capital budget, to investigate other tourism delivery options in order to discontinue Tourism Barrie's $213,520 in city funding.

The motion also asked Invest Barrie staff to look at a potential partnership with the County of Simcoe, or doing its own tourism promotion.

A review was done by Christine Dodd, tourism industry advisor with Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The review recommends a clear definition of the city's, the county's and Tourism Barrie's roles in tourism, developing better branding for each group, insuring information can be easily accessed and improving regional partnerships.

It offered three alternatives.

One is maintaining Tourism Barrie at $213,500, plus another $10,000 for advertising.

Outsourcing tourism to Simcoe County carries a $100,000 cost and a city-led strategy with a partnership model has a $150,000 price.

The $213,500 for Tourism Barrie is already in the 2017 city budget, although it has not yet been approved by council.

Barrie councillors begin talks Feb. 6 on the 2017 operating/capital budget, which sets property taxes and service levels.

At this point, it's the tax-funded operating budget proposed by staff that would require a 3.76% tax increase.

That would hike taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on that home were $3,847.

The 2017 business and capital plan also includes a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 in 2017 for that average Barrie home, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

Adding the tax hike to the water/sewer rate increase would mean an extra $175 for that average Barrie homeowner this year.

bbruton@postmedia.com