The Barrie Colts may have gone 0-for-3, but they have reason to feel good.

For one, the Colts still picked up two points, thanks to a pair of overtime losses, 3-2 on Thursday against the Owen Sound Attack and 4-3 in Mississauga against the Steelheads on Friday.

And even though Barrie fell 6-3 at home to the Oshawa Generals on Saturday, it had come out with some of its strongest, most consistent efforts of the season.

“All three games, we did what we wanted to do,” said Colts defenceman Kade Landry. “We talk about being the hardest-working team on the ice, and that’s what we tried to be every game.

“It showed, because we got two points, both overtime losses, against three good hockey clubs, so we did well for ourselves,” added the Listowel-area native. who had a pair of assists against Oshawa.

All season, this young Colts team has followed up a strong effort with a dud the next night.

But for three games in a row, Barrie played the way it has meant to right from the start.

“We need to continue doing what we’ve done the night before,” said Colts forward Giordano Finoro. “Getting pucks deep, moving it quickly, getting the puck on net, and then the next night we’ve sometimes gone to trying to make cute, fancy plays and being the team we are not.

“We are a team that works hard and get on the forecheck, and these past three games have shown that we’re trying to stick to what we’re good at,” added Finoro, who scored his 10th of the season against the Generals.

The first contest of the weekend seemed like a gargantuan task, as the Attack, winners of 14 straight, came back to town for another game.

Meanwhile, the Colts dressed just 16 skaters, with both overagers, Roy Radke and Anthony Stefano, out of the lineup.

Thanks in large part to the stellar play of David Ovsjannikov, who would begin a weekend-long trend of superb goaltending, the Colts stuck with Owen Sound long enough to get the game to overtime.

While Barrie would fall in the extra period, it was a signal to it that the strategies were working.

“We’re just focusing on doing the little things right,” Landry said. “We talked in practice about building our structure and our culture, and in all three games, we showed we’re a young, fast, hard-working team.

“We’re going to give our best game against any team.”

On Friday, the Colts visited the division-leading Steelheads, and not only did they stick with Mississauga, but Barrie held the lead for most of the opening period.

The story would have the same ending as it had a night earlier, with Stefan LeBlanc scoring the overtime winner just 75 seconds in to send Barrie to its second-straight close loss.

“We can take out some positive in that these are some of the top teams in the league and we’ve shown that we can compete with these teams, but it is hard to be so close to winning these games and end up losing them,” Finoro said.

Barrie was set to finish another three-in-three on Saturday night, and typically, that’s when its steam runs out.

But the Colts came out with a strong effort early against Oshawa, and although they weren’t rewarded, they were the better team for much of the opening period.

Even after the Generals built up a 4-1 lead, Barrie didn’t give up, scoring a pair of goals late to make things interesting.

“It shows our character,” Finoro said. “Sometimes, when teams are down by three, they’ll just give up and call it a night, but I like the fight in the team. We never stop battling.”

Thanks to a pair of three-point games, Barrie pulled out the equivalent of a win this weekend, something it likely deserved.

Now, the challenge will be to keep that consistency going for another three-in-three beginning on Thursday, at home against the Kingston Frontenacs.

“It feels good to get two points against three good hockey clubs, but we’re still not satisfied yet,” Landry said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done, and we want to bring our ‘A’ game every time.”

