Barrie firefighters extinguished two house fires Saturday.

Barrie Fire and Emergency crews were called to a chimney fire on Penetanguishene Road.

New tenants were moving into a century home and had lit a fire in the wood-burning fireplace.

The new tenants smell something strange, noticed a glow and called 911.

Firefighters attended and found a fire in the walls when they arrived, which they were able to contain to the main floor of the dwelling

Fortunately, the new tenants have rental insurance, however they will be displaced until their new, old home can be repaired.

Firefighters later attended a call on Livingstone Rd. East where there was a fire in a fondue pot.

Two people were transported to hospital with minor burns.

When a pan catches on fire, the first impulse most people have is to carry it outside or put it in the sink, said Barrie’s fire prevention officer, Samantha Hoffmann.

“One or two steps later, and they discover it is too hot to carry so they either drop it on themselves or block an exit door,” Hoffmann said. “The best thing to do is put a lid on it to smother the flames and remove the oxygen. No peeking or the fire will start again.”