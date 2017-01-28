Snoop Dogg plays uncensored song during NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Sorry NHL, Snoop Dogg doesn't do radio edits.
The league booked the Doggfather to DJ the NHL All-Star Skills Competition Saturday night.
And DJ Snoopadelic didn't disappoint, kicking of the festivities with his hit song The Next Episode.
Too bad he picked the uncensored version from his playlist.
Sportsnet, which broadcasted the event live in Canada, didn't seem to notice the profanity-laced track or just didn't care.
Snoooooooooooop. The Doggfather aka DJ Snoopadelic aka @SnoopDogg is here getting us pumped for the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition. pic.twitter.com/GBSajXcNGo— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2017
@Sportsnet @SnoopDogg with the uncensored tracks lol— Darcy Deneault (@DDeneault) January 29, 2017
@NHL @Sportsnet didn't do a great job censoring @SnoopDogg 's playlist hahaha 😂#NHLAllStar— Christian (@c_belanger13) January 29, 2017