Tools and two small snowmobile engines were stolen during a south-Barrie break-in early Thursday.

City police say a hard plastic tarp, covering the side of the building, was cut to gain entry to the Mapleview Drive West small business.

It's believed the burglars fled in a vehicle parked a short distance from the shop.

A week before the break-in, police say four young men were at the the business asking about snowmobile repairs. They were asked to leave by the owner because their behaviour was suspicious.

They are described as 25-35 years old and were driving a red late-model Chevrolet pickup truck with a Canadian flag in the back window and a dent in the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.