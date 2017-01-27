(STAFF) — The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) held its 30th annual M*A*S*H Bash at Snow Valley Ski Resort on Friday.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $500,000 for the Barrie hospital with help from local businesses, Canadian Forces Base Borden, local media outlets and Springwater Fire and Emergency Services.

Getting into the spirit of the day, back row from left, were RVH board chairwoman Kirsten Parker, RVH foundation board of directors chairman David McCullough, RVH president and CEO Janice Skot, Canadian Forces Base Borden mascot Juno, Snow Valley Ski Resort associate general manager Peter Hanney and Base Borden Chief Warrant Officer Michael Charette.

In front are Base Borden Commander Col. Liam McGarry, Ron Sheardown, of Barrie Welding, and Springwater fire department Capt. Steve Michals.

Snow Valley offered up reduced ski or snowboard rates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in support of M*A*S*H* Bash, with special activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which included the celebrity and mascot bedpan races and Tug of War starting at noon.

Innisfil rockers Midlife Crisis, sponsored by ROCK95, entertained the crowd during the afternoon.

Visit foundation.rvh.on.ca to learn more.