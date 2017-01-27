Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – Several electronic devices were seized and held for examination after police used a search warrant at a home here Thursday.

Involved in the investigation are the South Simcoe police tech crimes unit and the OPP child exploitation unit.

A 21-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with breaching the terms of his release. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation into illicit online communication began in November and will continue.

More charges could be laid, police said.