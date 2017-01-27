A man who fled OPP on foot Friday was later stopped in a minivan and arrested.

Police were first called to a break-in at a Concession 4 West home in Tiny Township when the owner spotted a man running from his residence.

Officers patrolled the area, but with no luck, until a minivan was spotted speeding on Flos Road West in Springwater Township.

A man tried to flee police but was captured a short time later.

OPP have not released information on charges, but the man is being held for a bail hearing.