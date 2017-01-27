Grab your toque and mitts, lace up your warmest boots and prepare to embrace winter and celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

The annual Barrie Winterfest takes place next weekend at Heritage Park, Memorial Square and venues throughout Barrie.

The event is consistently named one of the top 100 festivals in the province by Festivals and Events Ontario, according to the city's community event co-ordinator, Arin Donnelly.

"The City of Barrie is proud to present the community’s annual celebration of all things winter," she said.

"Winterfest is always one of the most popular events in the city, attracting 20,000 and 25,000 people over the two days each year," Donnelly said. "We know from our surveys that many people are coming from out of town. These crowds definitely create an economic spin-off for the hospitality industry."

Some of next weekend's events will be a salute to the the country's sesquicentennial, she added

"This year, we’re very excited to present our Distinctly Canadian – Celebrating Canada’s 150th theme for our snow and ice sculptures," Donnelly said.

The ice sculptures are being crafted by internationally renowned Iceculture especially for Winterfest.

Based in Hensall, west of London, On., the innovative company has customers across Canada, the United States, India, Thailand, Dubai, Spain and Portugal and have even done work for NASA.

The Barrie Winterfest pieces, which are being prepared off site, will arrive next week.

And tons of snow hauled by 24 trucks into Heritage Park for the massive snow sculptures are being transformed by artisans over the next few days.

"The snow sculptures are a surprise, but they will start taking shape next week in Heritage Park, and when complete, they will be distinctly Canadian creations," Donnelly said. "Other popular activities at Winterfest will include the horse-drawn wagon rides, Snow Valley’s mini tube slide, an ice maze and maple taffy samples."

There are also many other things to see, do and taste at Winterfest, regardless of what Mother Nature provides, and the forecast is promising.

"Most of the activities don’t rely on the weather, but for the ones that do, we have backup plans," she said. "However, one main constant has been that the event remains a true community celebration of winter."

Barrie Winterfest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in Heritage Park, Memorial Square and venues throughout Barrie

imcinroy@postmedia.com

AT A GLANCE

Outdoor fun:

Ice & snow sculptures (Canada 150 theme)

Lumberjack show

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Snow Valley’s mini tube slide

Ice maze

BodyZorbs, curling and mini golf

Bonfire warming zone

Maple taffy samples

Food & merchandise vendors

Winter sports demos (weather permitting)

Family entertainment

Drop-in activities:

Barrie Farmers’ Market

Pancake breakfast at Central United Church

Crafts, story time and family entertainment at the Barrie Public Library

Tour the Grey & Simcoe Foresters Museum

Family fun at the MacLaren Art Centre

Skating at various locations

Polar bear dip at Centennial Park

Community events:

Downtown Barrie Hot Chocolate Trail

February Blues Festival

Reel Stories Film Festival

Soup’s On!

Winterfest Shuttle:

Winterfest offers a free Park 'n Ride Shuttle on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shuttle will pick-up on Coulter Street behind the Bayfield Mall at Barrie Transit stop #203 and will drop off at the Downtown Transit Terminal.

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Simcoe Street from Maple Avenue to Dunlop Street

Fred Grant Street from Dunlop Street to Chase McEachern Way

Chase McEachern Way from Fred Grant Street to Dunlop Street