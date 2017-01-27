BRADFORD – Two local men face 40 charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at Bradford and York Region pharmacies since October.

South Simcoe and York Regional police used search warrants at two Bradford homes Thursday to arrest the pair.

Weapons, cash and a large quantity of drugs, including Fentanyl patches, were seized.

“These arrests and the seizure of these drugs will make an impact on the local drug scene,” Det.-Sgt. Brad Reynolds said. “We appreciate the assistance of our partners at York and the OPP Investigation & Support Bureau.”

A 26-year-old Bradford man faces 34 charges – including six counts of robbery, three counts of armed robbery, six counts of disguise with intent to commit a crime, six counts of drug possession, six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of trafficking and one count of flight from police.

A second Bradford man, 21, is charged with robbery, armed robbery, disguise with intent to commit a crime, drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking.

Both men were held for bail hearings.