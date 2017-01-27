A Barrie high school is trying to save the planet, one plastic water bottle at a time.

École Secondaire Catholique Nouvelle-Alliance has launched a program to ban disposable water bottles.

After the Anne Street school was awarded with a grant from its school board for their efforts in environmental programs, the school’s Green Club decided to invest the money in a new water fountain.

While students can still drink directly from the fountain, it also allows them to fill their water bottles in seconds with filtered water and eliminates the need for disposable water bottles, which is helping the school do its part to help the environment.

“Even though people put their water bottles in the recycling bin, you never know where they really end up,” said student and Green Club member Tristan Daoust.

“The production of water bottles pollutes the air,” Daoust added. “We want to encourage people to go green.”

Nouvelle-Alliance is cutting out plastic water bottles at the source.

“In February, we will stop selling water bottles in the vending machines,” said Myriam Boucher, the teacher in charge of the Green Club.

Nouvelle-Alliance will begin selling reusable bottles to encourage students to make the eco-friendly choice.

The Green Club is not stopping at plastic water bottles. In the future, Boucher and her team of environmentalists say they plan to embellish the schoolyard to encourage teachers to conduct lessons outside.

Nouvelle-Alliance is not the only school to take action to protect the environment.

According to Rachael Ogorek, communications officer at Simcoe County District School Board, several schools in the county have implemented eco-friendly programs.

Innisdale Secondary School, located in the city’s south end, partnered with local companies such as Nadcore, Kell’s Garden City and Ideal Landscape Services to launch several environmental programs, including building a sustainable organic vegetable garden, a composting program, as well as tree and shrub planting.

Students are also halfway through a $10,000 project to build an outdoor classroom.

Maple Grove Public School, in the city’s east end, has been a certified Gold Ontario Eco School for five years, said Nancy Astin, an elementary school teacher.

The Grove Street East school has participated in several projects to conserve and protect Lake Simcoe’s water, protecting native plants and promote recycling.

Renée Elson is a student from École Secondaire Catholique Nouvelle-Alliance, doing a co-op work placement at the Barrie Examiner.