A Barrie man faces charges after being chased by Home Depot security and trying to hide in a nearby LCBO Thursday afternoon.

City police say a man walked out of the BarrieView Drive store at 4 p.m. with two concealed power drills he had not paid for.

Security approached a man and informed him he was under arrest, but he began to run.

The drills were ditched as a man was chased by security and he tried to hide in some bushes. He was flushed out and ran into the Caplan Avenue liquor store.

When police arrived a man was hiding in the back of the LCBO, under the security officer's watch. Police say he was out of breath and sweaty.

A 38-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and two counts of breaching his probation on other charges.

He has a February court date.