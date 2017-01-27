Mitch Russell, captain of the Barrie Colts minor-midget ‘AAA’ team, blasts the puck past Richmond Hill Coyotes goaltender Dylan Kruss during third-period action on Thursday night at the Holly Community Centre.

The Colts skated to a 4-2 win, finishing their regular-season schedule with a 29-15-9 record, which puts them in third place in the Eastern Triple ‘A’ (ETA) West Division standings.

Russell led the team in scoring during the regular season with 29 goals and 19 assists in 33 games. His 48 points also placed him eighth in league scoring.

Not far behind Russell in team scoring were Jacob Partridge (44), Bailey Kirwin (36) and Matthew Zebedee (32).

Finishing ahead of the Colts in the division standings were the York-Simcoe Express (26-6-1) and the Ajax-Pickering Raiders (21-6-5).

The Colts and Raiders will now meet in the playoffs.