The Simcoe County Archives is the place to dig up your roots — and then some.

Located at 1149 Highway 26 in Minesing, northwest of Barrie, the Simcoe County Archives houses and preserves a wealth of regional historical documents, photographs, and artifacts.

“We have all kinds of historic documents from our region that go back to the early 19th century; long before the 1861 Canadian census, which is the earliest you can find online,” said Matthew Fells, acting county archivist at the Archives. “These include, tax assessment rolls and other government documents where our ancestors’ names and personal data were recorded. There are also local and business directories; the precursors to the White and Yellow Pages that tell you where businesses and people were located. Census records show what they did for a living and who lived with them.”

Helpful professionals, such as assistant archivist and resident genealogical expert, Ellen Millar, who know Simcoe County’s history are on staff the Simcoe County Archives to help you discover your own.

“There are church documents from now-closed congregations, unique local histories compiled by our area’s Women’s Institutes – community-based groups for and run by women – newspapers, personal diaries, photographs, and actual physical items from our shared past,” said Millar.

In essence, the Archives offers an encyclopaedia of useful, hands-on information for people looking into their family histories. By comparison, the internet is a watered down version at best, written in brief and often at second- or third-hand.

“One advantage of coming to the Archives is that you get to see the original documents rather than transcribed copies found online,” said Millar, adding that often copies contain errors. “Such errors can send researchers down the wrong path, directing them to people not actually related to their family.”

Nancy Leveque is the Chair of the Ontario Genealogical Society’s Simcoe County branch, and a frequent visitor to the Simcoe County Archives.

“Being able to personally look through old tax rolls, local newspapers, and photographs not only helps you find the people you’re looking for, but lets you get to know them and their world,” she said. “Yes, it can be painstaking work when you are looking for more about a person than just their obituary, but that’s the magic of it. That is where you can discover unknown facts and images of your ancestors and understand the different worlds they lived in.”

Doreen Horton is another regular visitor and researcher at the Archives.

“Going through the historical records can help you discover details of obscure family members,” she said. “The actual truth of what happened, rather than the tales people tell, is what shaped their families and our local history.”

The materials housed at the Archives can help everyone from the newest family historian to the most committed genealogist ‘meet’ the ancestors they’re looking for. The highly informed and motivated Archives staff also makes a difference because they know where to look.

“When it comes to aiding an ancestry search, the people at the Simcoe County Archives are awe-inspiring,” said Leveque. “They are always willing to put aside their own projects to help visiting researchers find the materials they are seeking and to direct these same researchers to materials they’re not aware of.”

“Our people have all kinds of local historical information in their heads,” Fells said. “This makes them adept at connecting the dots that others don’t know exist.”

To learn more about the Simcoe County Archivers, visit simcoe.ca/dpt/arc or visiting them in person, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was created by Content Works, Postmedia’s commercial content division, on behalf of County of Simcoe.