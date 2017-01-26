Every year in Barrie, property owners are subjected to inordinate property tax increases whilst the services provided are reduced.

Over recent years, Barrie has seen a vast number of residential and commercial properties being hastily erected.

This has obviously created a huge tax base.

If the city politicians had managed the city in an efficient manner and used this income wisely, tax increases would be closer to 0% than 4%.

Other municipalities have managed to do this.

Unfortunately, bad management has resulted in a lot of our money being misspent over the years on non-productive frills such as arts and culture. This should be self-supporting and not dependent on taxpayer dollars.

As with many unionized government offices, city staff numbers have dramatically increased, resulting in substantial payroll and benefits costs.

A leaner city hall would probably save millions of payroll dollars a year by removing some of the surplus.

The city has threatened to hand millions of our tax dollars to Georgian College, in addition to many millions donated over recent years.

Georgian College is a corporation which has many staff with gold-plated salaries and benefits, and it should really be supported by local businesses, if at all.

Perhaps attention to the above matters would also help reduce the city’s $300-million debt.

J.L. Bennett

Barrie