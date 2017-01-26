Marketa Ornova returns to Barrie next week to perform with Allison Angelo, a talented vocalist who can move with ease from the opera and concert stages to recitals.

Angelo, a native of Nova Scotia, has appeared here in the past, several years ago, as a guest soloist with Lyrica Chamber Choir.

Ornova, for the past couple of years, has been performing here with Jialiang Zhu.

The two pianists served up some four-hand piano pieces at last year’s Seniors Serenade concert.

The duo had a project that explored piano duets, the way they were frequently written for women, by women, and how they were a favourite way of sharing and music at home.

Ornova has a mixed and somewhat unusual program planned for next week’s concert. It will include works by Robert Schumann and two contemporary Canadian composers: Leslie Arden and Shelly Marwood.

Arden lives locally and is well known for creating music theatre. She did the music for Theatre by the Bay’s new musical adaptation of the classic story, Faust, last summer.

Ornova, a Czech-born pianist, is working on a doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Toronto.

She has performed in recitals throughout Canada, the United States and Europe.

As a soloist with the Longy School of Music Orchestra in Boston, she performed at their final Gala Concert within three years of starting to play the piano.

Most of Ornova’s non-musical education took place in the U.S., where she acquired a degree in philosophy from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., and pursued graduate studies in mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

When she isn’t performing, Ornova enjoys long-distance running, cooking and Canadian winters.

Angelo, who is based on Toronto, has performed with symphonies and opera companies across the country.

Last summer, she returned to Nova Scotia to star in a new work called the Bells of Baddeck, a role she premiered in 2015.

The 2015-16 season also included another Canadian premiere of an opera called Salieri’s Falstaff and she released her first album, Moon Loves Its Light.

In addition, she has spent three summers at the Banff Centre in the Opera as Theatre residency.

Ornova and Angelo perform at the next Midday Music With Shigeru concert Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N.

Admission is $5 each, free for students