Do you watch the builds of those Tiny Houses on TV?

You know, the houses that are 150 to 300 square feet, and have a ladder to a loft where you sleep and bang your head and no doubt pee your pants trying to get down the ladder for your 3 a.m. bladder call?

I watch them. I marvel at the utter lack of possessions. I look at the clever use of space.

And sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me. Could I put my entire life (never mind the life of a partner and the dog) into a space that’s smaller than our current bedroom?

And then I look ahead to the long-term care facilities where I’ll eventually have my life definitely in one room! And in between? Well, Well.

That brings me to the marvel of sentiment. And sentiment is why my space is bigger.

Right now I’m typing this from my mother’s oak flip down pigeon hole desk, which I love. In a snap I can stow away my laptop and it becomes a piece of furniture. It’s in my new office area in the house we recently moved to.

All around I look at the things which matter to us. The mission dresser we bought from Dave Hill’s Barrie Second Hand Store (remember that?) on Dunlop Street and refinished 50 years ago.

The china cabinet that was in a tiny cottage on Irish Lake when my parents bought the cottage when I was seven. The oak hoosier/ice box piece that was a wedding gift to my grandparents in August 1920. The bill of sale is still inside. And it holds my great grandmother’s Depression Glass.

Life’s like that. Framed artwork of particularly fine kindergarten drawings.

And Faye Mathie’s stained glass piece fashioned after A.J. Casson’s White Pine painting.

Faye produced this beautiful piece as a gift for me in 1993. Our daughters had both started the extended French classes at Prince of Wales school and I offered to pick up, drive, keep, drop off her daughter Ashley that year.

It was pure pleasure to do this, believe me.

At the end of the year Faye arrived with this beautiful stained glass piece and because our cottage is in Group of Seven country, I just about cried. It measures 20 inches wide by 52 inches long (yes, imperial measure prevails!) and Faye designed it to fit in our bathroom window of the historical home on Codrington Street, which we were renovating at the time.

This beautiful piece means so much to us. When we sold the Codrington house, we hired Faye to produce another stained piece for the new owner, so we could take White Pine with us.

At our next house, Dave Baptist built an oak frame around it and then added a hinged piece to it so it could nestle inside a tall window in the new house. It worked well.

When that house became too big (we can downsize a bit!) white pine rested on a foam mattress underneath a bed in the guest room for a year while we pondered where we would put it in a ’50s bungalow. We finally decided to insert it in the door that closed off the bedrooms from the living area and neighbour cabinet-maker Joel Bloom did the job.

It’s rested beautifully in that door for a decade. Until our most recent move to a cottagey house in old Sunnidale. We’ve been enormously challenged this time about where White Pine will rest.

Then we met the incredibly artistic wood creator, Matt Tassé, who stood in our new-to-us main floor family room and singled out the only long, narrow window in the entire house.

Matt said he could actually ‘reframe’ the window and make it look like it had always been in this spot. And, cleverly, he did just that, using beautiful hickory with a Danish Watco oil finish. He made the window sing!

And so, the cost of not having all this stuff, of being able to slide into a Tiny House would mean not knowing wood wizards like Matt, Joel and Dave. It would mean not having treasures like Faye’s beautiful glass piece.

It would mean sitting at a flip down piece of wood that triples as a desk, a table, and a countertop. It would mean living with a lot less ... in so many ways.

So, I think I’ll revel in Matt’s work, sit at my mom’s desk, and put my feet up on the harvest table that came from my in-laws’ farm and became our coffee table. I’ll turn on TV now and then and watch Tiny House.

And that’s all.

Thanks, Faye for an enduring gift. And thanks, Matt, for letting us keep it.

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 21 years of her columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com. You can reach her at donna@donnadouglas.com.